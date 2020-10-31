http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4sUU5Ori3ws/

A gunman is on the run after a Greek Orthodox priest was shot at a church in Lyon, France, according to reports.

The shooting is said to have taken place at the Église Greek Orthodox church in the Jean-Macé sector of the city’s 7th district, with the cleric suffering life-threatening injuries. First responders are at the scene, which has been cordoned off.

BFM TV reports that the victim, who they describe as an archpriest, was shot by a lone male armed with a handgun who approached him which he was locking up his church, citing police sources — although several other sources say the weapon was a sawn-off shotgun.

It is believed that the gunman remains at large at this time.

“Notre détermination ne faiblira pas”: Jean Castex réagit à l’attaque sur un prêtre à Lyon pic.twitter.com/wOBeuI14YT — BFM Lyon (@BFMLyon) October 31, 2020

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has instructed people to avoid the area and advised that he, Prime Minister Jean Castex, and President Emmanuel Macron will be coming together to convene a crisis unit.

Prime Minister Castex appears to be at the scene already, telling reporters: “Our determination will not weaken.”

The shooting follows a radical Islamic terrorist attack by a Tunisian migrant at a church in Nice which left three dead, although as yet the nature of the incident in Lyon is unclear.

#Lyon : Évitez le secteur et suivez les consignes.

Soutien à nos forces de sécurité et de secours sur place.

Je rentre à Paris et ouvre la cellule de crise, en lien avec le Président de la République et le Premier ministre. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) October 31, 2020

This story is developing…

