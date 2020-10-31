https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/historic-president-number-democrats-president-trumps-last-6-rallies-scare-american-left/

The latest Trump rally numbers are absolutely sensational.

From 20% to 54% of attendees at the latest Trump rallies are NOT Republican.

The latest numbers from this week are absolutely AMAZING!

Minnesota — 53.6% NOT Republican

Wisconsin — 52.6% NOT Republican

We are seeing DEMOCRATS and INDEPENDENTS turn out in droves for @realDonaldTrump’s rallies: In Rochester, MN: ✅ 53.6% NOT Republican In Green Bay, WI: ✅ 52.6% NOT Republican These voters are going to make a huge difference on Tuesday! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 31, 2020

Michigan — 49% NOT Republican

Great to have @realDonaldTrump back in Michigan! ✅ 13,733 signups ✅ 49.0% (!) NOT Republican ✅ 30.5% didn’t vote in 2016 Thank you, Waterford Township! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 30, 2020

Florida — 19.3% NOT Republican

Fantastic data out of @realDonaldTrump’s rally in Tampa! ✅ 17,420 signups ✅ 19.3% NOT Republican ✅ 25.2% did not vote in 2016 Thank you, FLORIDA! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 29, 2020

Arizona — 19.5% NOT Republican

Another huge turnout for @realDonaldTrump! ✅ 17,251 signups for Goodyear rally ✅ 19.5% NOT Republican ✅ 35.7% (!) did not vote in 2016 Thank you to everyone helping keep ARIZONA red in 2020! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 28, 2020

Arizona, Bullhead — 24.0% NOT Republican

ARIZONA is fired up and ready to re-elect for @realDonaldTrump! ✅ 23,591 signups for Bullhead City rally ✅ 24.0% NOT Republican ✅ 45.3% (!) did not vote in 2016 Thank you to the thousands of supporters who turned out! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 28, 2020

