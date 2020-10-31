https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/historic-president-number-democrats-president-trumps-last-6-rallies-scare-american-left/

President Trump speaks at an airport rally in Latrobe, PA, September 3, 2020, photo by Kristinn Taylor

The latest Trump rally numbers are absolutely sensational.

From 20% to 54% of attendees at the latest Trump rallies are NOT Republican.

The latest numbers from this week are absolutely AMAZING!

Minnesota — 53.6% NOT Republican
Wisconsin — 52.6% NOT Republican

Michigan — 49% NOT Republican

Florida — 19.3% NOT Republican

Arizona — 19.5% NOT Republican

Arizona, Bullhead — 24.0% NOT Republican

