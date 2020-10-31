https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/historic-president-number-democrats-president-trumps-last-6-rallies-scare-american-left/
The latest Trump rally numbers are absolutely sensational.
From 20% to 54% of attendees at the latest Trump rallies are NOT Republican.
The latest numbers from this week are absolutely AMAZING!
Minnesota — 53.6% NOT Republican
Wisconsin — 52.6% NOT Republican
We are seeing DEMOCRATS and INDEPENDENTS turn out in droves for @realDonaldTrump’s rallies:
In Rochester, MN:
✅ 53.6% NOT Republican
In Green Bay, WI:
✅ 52.6% NOT Republican
These voters are going to make a huge difference on Tuesday!
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 31, 2020
Michigan — 49% NOT Republican
Great to have @realDonaldTrump back in Michigan!
✅ 13,733 signups
✅ 49.0% (!) NOT Republican
✅ 30.5% didn’t vote in 2016
Thank you, Waterford Township!
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 30, 2020
Florida — 19.3% NOT Republican
Fantastic data out of @realDonaldTrump’s rally in Tampa!
✅ 17,420 signups
✅ 19.3% NOT Republican
✅ 25.2% did not vote in 2016
Thank you, FLORIDA!
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 29, 2020
Arizona — 19.5% NOT Republican
Another huge turnout for @realDonaldTrump!
✅ 17,251 signups for Goodyear rally
✅ 19.5% NOT Republican
✅ 35.7% (!) did not vote in 2016
Thank you to everyone helping keep ARIZONA red in 2020!
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 28, 2020
Arizona, Bullhead — 24.0% NOT Republican
ARIZONA is fired up and ready to re-elect for @realDonaldTrump!
✅ 23,591 signups for Bullhead City rally
✅ 24.0% NOT Republican
✅ 45.3% (!) did not vote in 2016
Thank you to the thousands of supporters who turned out!
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 28, 2020