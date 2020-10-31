https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/home-depot-co-founder-endorses-trump-democrats-launch-boycott-campaign/

(THE BLAZE) Bernie Marcus, the co-founder of Home Depot, endorsed President Donald Trump in the 2020 election and called him “Ronald Reagan’s heir,” which was immediately met with uproar by Democrats online.

Marcus wrote an opinion piece on Fox News titled “Trump deserves a second term and has my vote. Here’s why.” The 91-year-old billionaire is hopeful that the U.S. economy is rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic, as seen with the record-setting 33.1% GDP growth in the third quarter.

