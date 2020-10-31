https://www.theblaze.com/news/home-depot-boycott-bernie-marcus-trump-support

Bernie Marcus, the co-founder of Home Depot, endorsed President Donald Trump in the 2020 election and called him “Ronald Reagan’s heir,” which was immediately met with uproar by Democrats online.

Marcus wrote an opinion piece on Fox News titled “Trump deserves a second term and has my vote. Here’s why.” The 91-year-old billionaire is hopeful that the U.S. economy is rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic, as seen with the record-setting 33.1% GDP growth in the third quarter.

Marcus applauded Trump for instituting a China travel ban on Jan. 31, which Joe Biden opposed. Marcus is impressed by Operation Warp Speed, which he said, “reduced burdensome regulations to develop a vaccine in record time.”

“Trump’s pro-growth policies, including tax cuts and deregulation, have given entrepreneurs the opportunity and capital to hire, expand, and raise wages,” Marcus wrote in the op-ed. “This has created a roaring and resilient small business economy that can quickly bounce back from the pandemic shock.”

The Home Depot co-founder noted that before the COVID-19 pandemic, “the unemployment rate fell to historic lows, including record levels for Hispanic and Black workers.”

“In 2019, middle-class incomes grew at the record rate of 6.8 percent – almost 50 percent more than during the entire eight-year Obama-Biden administration,” he added. “And the poverty rate fell to its lowest level in 60 years.”

Marcus said he is voting for Trump because he believes that with a second term the president “can improve the small business climate even further, facilitating entrepreneurship, which accelerates economic growth and provides careers to those who need them most.”

Angry Democrats saw the Home Depot co-founder supporting Trump and launched the #BoycottHomeDepot campaign, despite Marcus retiring from the company in 2002.

“The co-founder of Home Depot, Bernie Marcus, thinks Trump deserves a second term,” talk show host and Democratic strategist Chip Franklin wrote on Twitter. “Who else is ready to boycott Home Depot? #BoycottHomeDepot”

“Would you do me a quick favor and please comment with #BoycottHomeDepot to get this trending? I want to make sure the co-founder of Home Depot, Bernie Marcus, pays for saying that Trump deserves a second term,” Franklin added.

“If you plan on buying a hammer, wood, or ANY home improvement items from Home Depot, you may as well send donations DIRECTLY to trump’s 2020 campaign,” one person tweeted.

One individual implied that the support of Trump equated to supporting Nazis.

However, there was a counter-movement of Americans saying that they would shop more at Home Depot after learning about Marcus endorsing Trump.

Conservative talk show radio host Jason Rantz said, “Support your local Home Depot and the workers tolerant progressives will lay off during a pandemic because the founder supports @realDonaldTrump.”

“If the morons on the left are tweeting #BoycottHomeDepot I am immediately doing all my shopping at Home Depot,” a Twitter user said. “I hope they start selling meat, fruits, and vegetables!”

“WE SUPPORT @HomeDepot because they SUPPORT AMERICA,” another person stated.

Conservative commentator Melissa Tate responded by saying, “The betas saying they are going to #BoycottHomeDepot don’t even know how to change a light bulb let alone swing a hammer. Trust me, these are not Home Depot shoppers.”

This isn’t the first time that Democrats attempted to organize a boycott against Home Depot. In July of 2019, Marcus showed support of Trump, and leftists launched an online campaign to attempt to cancel the hardware retailer.

At the time, Home Depot spokeswoman Margaret Smith released a statement noting that Marcus retired more than a decade ago and does not speak on behalf of the company. “In fact, as a standard practice, the company does not endorse Presidential candidates,” Smith told NPR last year.

Bernie Marcus has a net worth of $7.4 billion, according to Forbes. Last July, Marcus told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he plans to donate “80 to 90% of whatever is left of his wealth will go to his foundation, which in turn will give to philanthropic causes” after he dies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

