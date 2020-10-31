https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/10/31/hundreds-of-thousands-of-questionable-ballots-sent-to-voters-in-california-they-may-be-cast-and-turned-in-by-ballot-harvesters-n272882
About The Author
Related Posts
IG Michael Horowitz Confirms: ‘We Found, Through the Text Messages, Evidence of People’s Political Bias’ At FBI
December 18, 2019
They Had It Coming
April 5, 2019
Biden Says Obama Administration ‘Had Solved’ Iran Issue And Put It ‘On the Back Burner’
January 3, 2020
Kirstie Alley Shrugs Off the Haters, Goes Full Speed Ahead for Trump
October 20, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy