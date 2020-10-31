https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/biden-spy-close-friend/

E-mails from Hunter Biden’s hard drive show the former veep’s son referring to Karim Massimov – head of Kazakhstan’s intelligence and espionage agency who met with Joe Biden – as a “close friend.”

Massmiov, who also served as Prime Minister of the country from 2007 to 2012 and 2014 to 2016, now heads Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee (NSC). Kazakhstan’s NSC is the country’s premier intelligence agency and was formed as an offshoot of the Soviet Union’s KGB in 1992, and has retained several former KGB spies as its leadership and employees.

Despite these ties, evidently presenting a conflict of interest, Hunter Biden referred to Massmiov as a “close friend” and met with the NSC Chairman alongside his father Joe Biden.

NY POST: Hunter and Joe Biden with Kenes Rakishev (left) and Kazakhstan’s former prime minister, Karim Massimov (right)

The email thread, entitled “Is this the guy?”, contains an image to which Hunter Biden responds.

Yes- also standing w/ Masimov- Prime minister of KZ- close friend.

Email obtained by The National Pulse.

It is unclear whether the image referred to in the email is pictured above, or another image of the pair.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

