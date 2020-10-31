https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i-am-not-a-bootlicker-i-am-not-an-uncle-tom/

Flint City Council member and life long Democrat Maurice Davis says he is backing @realDonaldTrump . Read More: https://t.co/ehAFeCtNGv pic.twitter.com/r401LTrtK1 — Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) October 28, 2020

Flint City Council member and life long Democrat Maurice Davis says he is backing President Trump.

“Right now the narrative has been spent, President Trump is full of hate. Let me tell you something, the Democrats are full of hate. I have been a democrat all my life, 64 years. The last four years I voted for Hillary Clinton. This year I decided to go with President Trump. I am not a bootlicker, I am not an Uncle Tom,” said Maurice Davis.

Hat tip to Rush Limbaugh for the tweet…