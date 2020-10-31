https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/31/i-told-you-dems-dan-bongino-warned-you-this-was-going-to-happen-in-florida-and-now-its-panic-time/

Dems are increasingly worried about turnout in Florida.

Here’s the latest from CNN:

Republicans in Florida’s most populous county, Miami-Dade, are turning out to vote at a somewhat higher percentage than Democrats — causing uneasiness among some Democratic operatives https://t.co/TEeof9Ml1C — CNN (@CNN) October 31, 2020

“We got to stop the bleeding!” Via Politico:

‘We’ve got to stop the bleeding’: Democrats sound alarm in Miami https://t.co/pZ0UihBbgK — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 30, 2020

Hey, they were warned this was going to happen:

I TOLD YOU!! Watch the sheer panic as they slowly start to realize they are living 2016 all over again 👇👇👇https://t.co/hXYzPY0P5g — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 30, 2020

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough sees the warning signs, too:

Republicans gained another 50,000 today in Florida. Democrats’ lead has been cut from 430,000 to about 110,000. Republicans have 2 days to pick up 25,000 more to outperform their 2016 numbers. Unless Ds stop the slide this weekend, Biden is in a bind in Florida. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 30, 2020

Almost 2 million non-R/Ds will vote before Election Day. If Biden pulls out a win in Florida, it will be because they break his way more dramatically than expected, and because of what @Redistrict is calling the Gray Revolt. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 30, 2020

And more from Politico’s Miami-based reporter, Marc Caputo

Tweet 1 of 3 Total Florida EVAB: 7.8m

Rep: 3m (38%)

Dem: 3.1m (40%)

Ind: 1.7m (22%) Dem margin: 164k, down from 487k on 10/21 Our story from last night on Dems Miami Blueshttps://t.co/FAjkxOUOFR pic.twitter.com/VFWAyhpAtf — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 30, 2020

Tweet 2 of 3 For more on how we got here, what impact independents have, the differences between counted ballots and tabulated votes, read prior threads here Or…https://t.co/hrtvzVCnYJ — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 30, 2020

Tweet 3 of 3 Here’s our Miami story from last night (again) And (again) this race isn’t over. Whoever tells you who’s going to win Florida is guessing, and some guesses and guessers are more educated than others (namely those who are certain)https://t.co/FAjkxOUOFR — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 30, 2020

***

