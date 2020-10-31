https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/31/is-this-a-joke-biden-harris-supporter-in-texas-bus-tour-calls-911-on-trump-caravan-that-tagged-along-put-them-in-harms-way/

A Biden/Harris bus was driven around Texas (for a while, but we’ll get to that in a minute) this week, and it was escorted by many, many supporters… of President Trump:

CNN’s Jake Tapper noticed a thread from a Biden supporter who was there and not happy about it:

This thread features frustration with the police and “rise of the Third Reich” references, not that you’ll be surprised:

And of course this wouldn’t be complete without the requisite references to the rise of Nazi Germany:

Some peaceful protests aren’t welcome, apparently.

He called the police? LOL. Good thing they weren’t defunded.

Right?

