A Biden/Harris bus was driven around Texas (for a while, but we’ll get to that in a minute) this week, and it was escorted by many, many supporters… of President Trump:

This is the most badass thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Go Texas. pic.twitter.com/dnr8Ns9qe0 — L 🤺 (@SomeBitchIKnow) October 31, 2020

CNN’s Jake Tapper noticed a thread from a Biden supporter who was there and not happy about it:

Thread below — Biden campaign says Trump supporters in Texas put their “staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way.“ https://t.co/xfJwovEgEn — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 31, 2020

This thread features frustration with the police and “rise of the Third Reich” references, not that you’ll be surprised:

I flew down to Texas to help with the Biden/Harris bus tour, intended to drum up enthusiasm at polling locations. Instead, I ended up spending the afternoon calling 911. 1/ pic.twitter.com/gKAjv7gv85 — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

See all these pickup trucks with Trump flags? They were sitting along I-35, waiting to ambush the Biden/Harris campaign bus as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin. 2/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

These Trump supporters, many of whom were armed, surrounded the bus on the interstate and attempted to drive it off the road. They outnumbered police 50-1, and they ended up hitting a staffer’s car. 3/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

The police refused to help. When I flagged down one officer, he said his hands were tied: “not my jurisdiction.” He was wearing a blue stripe bandana. 4/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

And of course this wouldn’t be complete without the requisite references to the rise of Nazi Germany:

Understandably, though nobody was hurt, the rest of the tour was cancelled. And as a historian who studied the rise of the Third Reich, I can tell you: this is how a democracy dies. 5/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

While Germany still had elections and Hitler was merely a disgraced politician, his militia of Brownshirts interrupted his opponents’ political meetings and incited violence on the streets. You know what happened next. 6/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

We don’t know what Trump’s supporters (or Russia) have planned for Tuesday. We don’t know what kind of intimidation and suppression will inevitably occur. 7/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

But we can be prepared. In the next four days, we can create such a landslide that their efforts are futile, sending a message that Nazi tactics have no place in America. 8/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

Consider traveling to a swing state near you to canvass in person: https://t.co/gUXBmdImxi 9/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

And if you can’t, please commit to one shift of phone banking per day. Since we can’t celebrate Halloween, you could do it with your roommates or loved ones. https://t.co/GhLoD62ddZ 10/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

We have four days, and I sure as hell don’t want to wake up on Wednesday wishing I had done more to save our democracy. Please join me. 11/11 — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

Some peaceful protests aren’t welcome, apparently.

You called 911 over a Trump caravan? https://t.co/xuf6kd7gbk — 💀👻The FOO🎃🐰 (@PolitiBunny) October 31, 2020

Lmao look at this guy calling 911 because his political opponents outnumber his little Biden bus tour 🤣 https://t.co/Q68kzWu4Qp — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) October 31, 2020

He called the police? LOL. Good thing they weren’t defunded.

That’s one heck of a blue wave, Bubba. — Pam (@lifebythecreek) October 31, 2020

You are pathetic. Stop whining and don’t mess with Texas. It was a peaceful protest. — Julia (@TurtledoveJB) October 31, 2020

Idiot sees Trump parade, assumes it’s an ambush, calls police and wastes their time and distracts them from real crimes cc @PolitiBunny @wjjhoge https://t.co/z5rKBV6cYO — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 31, 2020

Is this a joke? Is this guy pretending to be a giant bitch? https://t.co/pgPXEvIo7Y — RBe (@RBPundit) October 31, 2020

You pulling out your phone while driving put more people in danger than the pick up trucks parked on the side of a highway. — Breanna Morello 🇺🇸 (@breannamorello) October 31, 2020

Wait.. I thought you wanted to defund police. Why didn’t you call a social worker? https://t.co/o82HyKccrv — ML (@just_mindy) October 31, 2020

Right?

