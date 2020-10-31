https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/happening-trump-7-points-final-selzer-iowa-poll-latest-states-poll-trump-322-216-biden-national-electoral-college/

President Trump is way up in battleground Iowa!

In 2008 Barack Obama beat Republican John McCain by 9 points.

In 2016 Donald Trump beat Hillary by 9 points.

Trump now leads Joe Biden by 7 points in Iowa!

Trump leads the final Selzer poll of Iowa by 7 points, 48 to 41.

That’s the same margin as their final poll four years ago, which wound up foreshadowing Trump’s Midwestern sweephttps://t.co/bIOVhFRaQh — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) October 31, 2020

And the latest StatesPoll show a landslide for President Trump.

States Poll has President Trump with a 322 to 216 landslide!

This really is amazing!

Please note: The Gateway Pundit correctly predicted the 2016 election for Donald Trump.

