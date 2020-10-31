https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/10/31/ivanka-trump-takes-stand-on-previously-avoided-topic-says-she-is-unapologetically-pro-life-991180

Ivanka Trump revealed that motherhood has changed her perspective on some issues and she is now “unapologetically” pro-life.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter has not previously spoken publicly about her position on abortion, but in an interview with Real Clear Politics just days before the election, she made it clear that the more liberal member of the Trump family has become more conservative since becoming a mother.

“I respect all sides of a very personal and sensitive discussion,” the White House senior adviser told Real Clear Politics in a phone interview.

“But I am also a mother of three children, and parenthood affected me in a profound way in terms of how I think about these things,” she added. “I am pro-life, and unapologetically so.”

While pro-life advocates had some concerns back in 2017 when she had a secret meeting with then-Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, apparently the more that Democrats have pushed further left on the abortion issue, the more it has turned Ivanka Trump away from her previous liberal stance on the issue.

“A huge driving part of that” stance, a White House aide told Real Clear Politics in a follow-up, “is where the Democratic Party has gone.”

The president’s daughter, who turned 39 on Friday, told the outlet that she sees herself as a “Trump Republican” and “a pragmatist when it comes to everything,”

“I think a lot of these labels, to be quite honest, are really limiting in terms of what you call yourself or how you identify,” she said, “but I don’t reject that label at all.”

The mother of three, who is married to Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner, has seen her life change dramatically since her father became president. She had to close her fashion and fragrance line amid boycotts and criticism sparked by those who hated her father and scrutinized every move she made. The attacks on her and her family seem to have only driven her further to the right.

“One of the things that we’ve lost in this nation is an ability to respectfully disagree and debate,” she said in the interview.

“I didn’t realize so much ink could be spilled writing so many stories, none of which are based on provable facts or even facts in general,” she said of the negative press coverage of the Trump family during the Democrat-run Russia investigation.

According to Real Clear Politics:

This kind of controversy was foreign to Ivanka before politics when she was better known as a socialite and a celebrity and a businesswoman. Her personal politics, if they were ever discussed, were considered moderate. She was bipartisan in her political contributions (Hillary Clinton and John McCain both cashed her checks). Ivanka even opened up her home on Park Avenue for a 2013 fundraiser for a then-little-known New Jersey Democrat named Cory Booker.

The president has been praised by supporters for his vocal pro-life stance, and his actions in office as he signed legislation to defend the unborn, appointed pro-life federal judges and, with the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, added a strong advocate in the Supreme Court.

