Twitter CEO defends censoring Trump while permitting Holocaust denial from Iran Mullahs
Dorsey said that it was “important for everyone to hear from global leaders,” before dismissing the ayatollah’s remarks as mere saber rattling. “With your answers on the ayatollah and others,” Garnder said, “I just don’t understand how Twitter can claim to want a world of less hate and misinformation while you simultaneously let the kind of content that the ayatollah has tweeted out flourish on the platform, including from other world leaders.”
Jack Dorsey or Bin Laden