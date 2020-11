https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/james-bond-actor-sir-sean-connery-dies-sleep-aged-90/

(DAILY MAIL) James Bond legend Sir Sean Connery has died in his sleep aged 90 following a long illness, his family have announced.

Tributes have been pouring in for the Oscar-winning actor who passed away in the Bahamas and leaves behind his wife Micheline and sons Jason and Stefan.

Jason told the BBC his father had been surrounded by ‘many of his family’ who could make it to the Caribbean when he died.

