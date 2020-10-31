https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jaw-dropping-crowd-and-a-trumpian-surprise/

Posted by Kane on October 31, 2020 10:25 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

MAGA as far as the eye can see…



Trump played this video at tonight’s rally

Jack Posobiec — “This is fracking country. And President Trump brought a literal fracking well to the rally because of course he did, he’s Donald Trump.”

Trump crowd in Iowa tonight

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...