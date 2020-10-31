https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jaw-dropping-crowd-and-a-trumpian-surprise/
Butler County, PA.
I’ve never seen anything like it — just a sea of people. pic.twitter.com/VYImRB710v
— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 1, 2020
MAGA as far as the eye can see…
Trump played this video at tonight’s rally
This is fracking country. And Trump brought a literal fracking well to the rally because of course he did, he’s Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/zZTDAnyVnt
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 1, 2020
Jack Posobiec — “This is fracking country. And President Trump brought a literal fracking well to the rally because of course he did, he’s Donald Trump.”
Trump crowd in Iowa tonight