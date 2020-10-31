http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jLthtkZmgzs/

Jim Bognet, the Pennsylvania eighth congressional district Republican candidate, told Breitbart News Saturday that a Donald Trump victory in Pennsylvania would serve as a “huge repudiation” of former Vice President Joe Biden and Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA).

Bognet hopes to unseat Cartwright in the November elections; Cartwright represents one of the 13 congressional districts that Trump won in 2016 by more than six percent, but House Democrats currently hold.

Bognet told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that there remains strong momentum for Trump and Republicans ahead of the 2020 elections. He cited a Trafalgar Group poll released last week, which found Trump leading Biden by one point.

“Matt, we are going to win this seat on Tuesday, and northeastern Pennsylvania is going to deliver a huge majority for President Trump and allow him to win Pennsylvania,” Bognet said.

Bognet said that a Trump victory in Pennsylvania would serve as a vindication of Trump’s America First agenda as well as a “repudiation” against Biden’s leftist agenda, especially considering that Biden comes from Scranton, Pennsylvania, which resides in Pennsylvania’s eighth district.

“I think we’re going to shock the world, Matt. in 2016, Luzerne County swung from very Democrat to the president. Since then, we’ve added 11,500 registered Republicans; Democrats have added none. In 2016, President Trump came out 500 votes short in Scranton,” Bognet said. “I believe in Scranton and Lackawanna County, where Scranton is located, President Trump is going to win this time. It’s going to be a huge repudiation of Joe Biden and Matt Cartwright.”

Bognet slammed Biden and Cartwright for wanting to transition from oil and natural gas. The Pennsylvania conservative charged that Biden’s policies would “devastate northeastern Pennsylvania’s economy.”

Bognet said that there is tremendous enthusiasm for Trump ahead of next week’s elections. He said that he had done over 200 campaign events during the 2020 cycle, whereas Cartwright has done very few.

“We must win Pennsylvania. We will Pennsylvania. The enthusiasm, Matt, is off the charts,” he said.

“In rural areas, people just say to me, there’s no way the president can lose; he’s done too much for us. But we can’t be complacent. We have to get people out,” he added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

