Joe Biden traveled to Iowa on Friday in a desperate attempt to win the state with just a few days left until Election Day.

A local reporter in Iowa confronted Joe Biden about Hunter’s laptop from hell and as expected, Joe Biden blamed Russia and President Trump.

“There’s nothing to any of that,” Biden said interrupting the reporter. “It’s all a smear. Every major outfit, every serious investigator has pointed out that this is a smear. This is classic Trump. We have four days left and all of a sudden there’s a laptop.”

Joe Biden, AKA “The Big Guy” falsely claimed the laptop story is just unverified Russian disinformation and the reporter didn’t even push back.

“Look, my son’s an honorable man,” Biden said claiming his son Hunter broke no laws.

Hunter Biden and his associates (possibly Joe Biden as well) are currently under FBI investigation for money laundering.

According to Hunter Biden’s associate-turned-whistleblower Tony Bobulinski, the FBI is investigating Hunter Biden’s work with the Chinese Communist Party and his tenure on the board of Burisma Holdings in Ukraine.

WATCH:

Asked about the evidence of corrupt foreign deals on his son Hunter’s laptop, Joe Biden falsely claims “there’s nothing to any of that, it’s all a smear” from Russia. FACTS: The laptop is verified as authentic. While Biden claims Hunter “broke no laws,” the FBI is investigating. pic.twitter.com/alLKtDdr1T — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2020

