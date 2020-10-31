https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-speaks-gibberish-michigan-barack-think-right-people-badakathcare-video/

Joe Biden and Barack Obama traveled to Michigan on Saturday to campaign together because Joe is up by 17 points.

The event was awkward from the start.

Barack Obama introduced Joe Biden to the nonexistent crowd and it didn’t go well.

Obama yelled for Joe Biden three times and looked around confused because Joe was no where to be found.

TRENDING: HISTORIC PRESIDENT! The Number of Democrats at President Trump’s Last Several Rallies Ought to Scare the Hell Out of the American Left!

Joe Biden spoke gibberish to the parking lot full of honking cars.

“Barack and I think it’s a right for people to have badakathcare,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “Barack and I think it’s a right for people to have badakathcare.” pic.twitter.com/UqWELjSAMN — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2020

Last weekend Biden told Pennsylvania voters he will “lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

