https://redstate.com/alexparker/2020/10/31/kirstie-alley-cnn-covid-pandemic-sheer-terror-n272941
About The Author
Related Posts
WATCH: TRUMP tells Hannity he’s seen ‘Tremendous HATE’ at #DNC2020, Michelle Obama had ‘a lot of hate… a lot of ANGER’
August 20, 2020
What Corporate Media Won’t Tell You About How Trump’s Administration Is Protecting Native Americans
August 6, 2020
Donald Trump Shows a New Level of Contempt for Congress
April 27, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy