https://www.dailywire.com/news/kyle-rittenhouse-extradited-to-wisconsin-to-stand-trial-for-kenosha-shooting

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17 year old who shot two rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin after they attacked him, will be extradited to the Badger State to stand trial on murder charges.

Rittenhouse is currently sitting in an Illinois jail, where his attorneys request for a release. Lake County Circuit Court Judge Paul Novak denied the request and told Rittenhouse he must make his self-defense claims in a Wisconsin court, the New York Post reported.

“Rittenhouse had appeared in court hours earlier for an extradition hearing, where his lawyers argued for his release. The judge then released his written decision,” the Post reported. “During the hearing, Rittenhouse’s lawyers did not call any witnesses, even though they indicated that they may call upon his mother and four experts, including a lawyer who specializes in self-defense cases, to eventually testify.”

After the ruling, Rittenhouse was passed to Kenosha authorities at the Wisconsin state line and is now in Kenosha County Jail, the Post reported.

As The Daily Wire’s Amanda Prestigiacomo previously reported, an organization raising money to help Rittenhouse defend himself from the murder charges released an 11-minute video showing what happened leading up to the shooting, which killed two rioters and left another severely wounded.

The video begins by showing Rittenhouse helping wounded protesters earlier in the night before he ran down the street while carrying a rifle. Prestigiacomo wrote:

Pierce Bainbridge, the law firm defending Rittenhouse, said in a statement that before the incident that their client was cleaning up graffiti from rioters after having finished a shift as a lifeguard in Kenosha. The teen later “received information about a call for help from a local” car dealership owner who allegedly needed protection for his properties, apparently “including two nearby mechanic’s shops,” from rioters and looters. Rittenhouse and a friend armed themselves and went to help, the statement said, noting that their weapons were in Wisconsin and “never crossed state lines.” Describing the events of the incident, the statement noted that Rittenhouse was on his way to a mechanic’s shop when multiple rioters accosted him, recognizing him as one of the people trying to protect the shops in the area. The teen tried to flee as he was chased by the “mob,” and “[u]pon the sound of a gunshot behind him, Kyle turned and was immediately faced with an attacker lunging towards him and reaching for his rifle. He reacted instantaneously and justifiably with his weapon to protect himself, firing and striking the attacker.” “In fear for his life and concerned the crowd would either continue to shoot at him or even use his own weapon against him, Kyle had no choice but to fire multiple rounds towards his immediate attackers, striking two, including one armed attacker,” the law firm added.

Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and three other charges in connection with the August 25 shooting. He faces life in prison but maintains he acted in self-defense.

