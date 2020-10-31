https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/latest-polling-trump-11-points-ohio-five-points-battleground-florida-arizona/

As they do EVERY election cycle the polls are starting to surge to the Republican candidate after months of ridiculous polling.

Author Ann Coulter wrote a book on how Democrats use far left polling to disenfranchised Republican voters.

They did it again this year.

But suddenly the polls are turning towards Trump.

President Trump is up 11 points in Ohio.

Trump is up 5 points in Florida.

Ohio:

Trump 55% (+11)

Biden 44%

Jorgensen 1%

Hawkins 0% Florida:

Trump 51% (+5)

Biden 46%

Jorgensen 2%

Hawkins 1%@swayable, LV, 10/23-26 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) October 30, 2020

In Arizona Trump is now up.

Since this comes from the RCP averages you can bet Trump is up by several points in the state.

Umm, Trump is now slightly ahead in the RCP poll average for Arizona. pic.twitter.com/NGP416AH8Y — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 31, 2020

