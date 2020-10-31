https://www.dailywire.com/news/limbaugh-vote-trump-save-america

We are just days from the most important election in modern times, and sanctimonious scolds are still telling conservatives they’re immoral for supporting the main person fighting to prevent this nation’s destruction.

Seriously? Your shaming isn’t working. We don’t believe we are betraying our values for standing with the person who is pursuing policies that will sustain America’s liberty tradition and opposing those that will enslave and impoverish us.

You can force-feed us op-ed after op-ed from well-respected Christian theologians urging us to vote against President Trump because you apparently believe he’s Satan’s spawn. But your pleas will fall flat because, unlike you, we see clearly the threats we face to life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness and, yes, even Christian values.

Ask yourself this: If, when crafting our Constitution, the framers anticipated that a man like Donald Trump might eventually become president — a man whose quirks bother some people to distraction and irrationality — would they have scrapped the whole system and opted for political tyranny and economic socialism?

Heavens, no, but that’s essentially what you’re asking us to do. No, thank you. We are not about to abandon the ideas we believe in because some of you have made a virtue out of hating and vilifying this president and demonizing the rest of us who disagree with you.

We are not about to surrender to a leftist agenda of abortion on demand; lawlessness in our streets; bankrupting and unworkable environmental radicalism; the end of the oil industry; socialism; gender anarchy; the obliteration of our freedoms of speech and religion; and a weak United States because you have become unwitting allies of sinister forces determined to realize these infernal goals.

One popular theologian insists that a man of Trump’s character would lead us to such horrors as abortion, arguing that his policies are not as important as his reflecting good values. This is delusional on its face. How can you argue that this person you love to judge and condemn is likely to lead us away from our values — life, liberty and property — when he is already upholding those values?

Let’s be real. We are all sinners — including the most pious among us, who, of all people, should have that truth emblazoned on their spirits. The indictment against Trump’s character is not the one-sided case you think it is. But many of you are so blinded by your hatred that you can’t see his positive attributes, the wonderful things he’s doing for this country and the evil ideas he is opposing.

For four years, we’ve heard that Trump is the repository of evil in the world, and we’re well aware of the complaints against him. But we’ve also seen a man who genuinely loves this country and who is fighting, scratching and kicking 24 hours a day for almost all things conservatives believe in. He is dedicated to keeping it strong so that we can meet all internal and external challenges to our security and domestic tranquility.

No president has ever been subjected to the incessant slander leveled at him, the relentless daily assault that would drive most mortals to a permanent fetal position. Much of it has been outright lies. But he shrugs it off and spends every waking moment addressing the nagging problems we face and combatting the forces who are determined to divide us on race, gender and economic status, and to burn the nation down to make way for their quixotic socialist utopia.

So many of the attacks leveled against him have been orchestrated by a monolithic liberal media that has abandoned any pretense of fairness and objectivity. The media is not only a hell-born hydra for the Democratic Party; it is outright dishonest and censorious. Even if you disagree with every conservative policy, you surely can’t be comfortable with the liberal media and social media conspiring to suppress conservative speech — not if you still love America and what has always made it unique. If you think this country can long survive with such tyrannical behavior, if you think Donald Trump represents a greater threat to this nation than people who facilitate such despotism, then we’re on different planets.

The uninterrupted barrage against Trump has poisoned people’s minds and hearts. Much of the case against him is based on lies and half-truths. I don’t believe Trump is a racist, and even his worst critics are hard-pressed to deny that his policies have improved the lives of minorities.

Reporters, for example, constantly ask him to renounce white supremacy, when he has never endorsed it — no matter how many times they scream otherwise. When he complies and denounces it yet again, they say they don’t believe him. Speaking of character, bearing false witness is hardly a trifling sin.

This is no longer Democrats versus Republicans. It is an existential struggle for the survival of the United States as founded. I earnestly appeal to my Democratic friends who don’t subscribe to the radical leftist agenda that has swallowed their party. I appeal to never-Trump Republicans who, because of a disorienting obsession, are fighting against the policies and values they’ve supported their entire lives. You never-Trumpers have to wonder which of us has changed, given that more than 95% of Republicans disagree with you.

If the frail and rapidly failing Joe Biden becomes president, the nation will likely never be the same again, whether or not he is quickly replaced by the radical Kamala Harris. Forbid it, almighty God.

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

David Limbaugh is a writer, author and attorney. His latest book is “Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win.” Follow him on Twitter @davidlimbaugh and his website at www.davidlimbaugh.com. To read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.

