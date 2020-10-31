http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-LRDvMm2unc/

Protesters in Washington, D.C. yelled “f**k 12” and took turns beating an officer with a stolen cash register as he lay injured on the ground.

“F**k 12” means “f**k the police;” specifically, “f**k the police drug unit.”

Looters stole the cash register from a Walgreens store this week. They were rioting after a black man died as a result of a moped crash. Protesters initially blamed police for crashing into the moped. A video later released by Metropolitan police officials showed the moped crashing into a civilian SUV, Breitbart News reported.

Wednesday night in Washington DC after they looted a cash register out of a Walgreens, they then used the cash register to repeatedly assault an officer who was on the ground while yelling “fuck 12.” #DCProtests https://t.co/4nA5oPkWHt pic.twitter.com/YmTBu4b15F — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 31, 2020

Someone watching the Walgreens being burglarized before the officer was beaten, asked, “What did they get? Did they get the bank? Holy S**t!”

“These mother-f**kers are like, no, no chill, bro. No chill,” he continued.

“You got the cash register?! Oh.my.God! You guys are savage! Savage!” the narrator proclaimed. “Take that s**t and run! GO! Get the f**k out of here! You better GO!”

“Bro, you better go! You better f**ing go my G [my guy, my bro],” he warned as police approached to aid the assaulted officer. “Run! Don’t stop! You’ve got to f**ing keep running! How are you going to stop?! How are you going to f**ing stop?! Oh, oh, oh…….Oh! DC 2020! Huh!”

“Holy s**t! Stealing cash registers and shirt!,” the rant continues. “Got the cops in the area and s**t. I mean, to each his f**ing own, I guess. You want the cash register, get the cash register.”

“F**k 12 on that s**t. F**k you, you little f**ing piece of s**t. Trying to incriminate motherf**kers and s**t,” he yelled. “Oh, there’s my cops! [laugh] There’s my cops right behind you.”

Rioters in the crowd start to yell: “Black lives…, Black lives…”

The person caught on audio narrating the events noticed that someone was still in the store. “Someone is still in there! Someone is still in that motherf**ker! OUT!”

“NO!,” he exclaimed. “We left a man behind on that s**t! Well, he’s f**ing dust.”

#DC

Walgreens was looted

Cash register was even stolen

Bicycle police rush in at the end Source: https://t.co/YVFy8gEwHL pic.twitter.com/jg1gtRSVo9 — EnterYourName (@tr00puRR) October 29, 2020

Breitbart News reported that 14 police officers were injured during protests in Washington, D.C., this past week. One of the officers lost his eyesight after someone targeted him with a laser.

Protesters injured officers who were lined up on their bicycles by throwing an explosive fireworks device at them. The officers were outside the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department, Fourth District. Eleven officers were injured, and six officers were taken to hospitals. They received burns and injuries from bricks.

Lana Shadwick is a writer and legal analyst for Breitbart News. She is a trial lawyer who previously served as a prosecutor and family court associate judge in Texas. You can reach Shadwick at Lana@LanaShadwick.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

