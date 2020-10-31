https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/lori-loughlin-begins-2-month-prison-sentence-after-pleading-guilty-college-admission

Actress Lori Loughlin reported to prison Friday for scheming to get two daughters into the University of California by falsely portraying them as crew team rowers

Loughlin with husband Mossimo Giannulli admitted to paying $500,000 to a broker to falsely portray the daughters to admission officers. Neither one was a rower.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. The two were among 57 people charged in the college scandal.

A judge ordered Loughlin to report to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Nov. 19, making her start date several weeks early.

No visitors are allowed due to coronavirus safety precautions, and Loughlin will be tested for the virus and then placed in quarantine.

