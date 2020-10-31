http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2Vgu3tcghf0/

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is a member of “a cult within a cult,” and that her beliefs will impact how she makes decisions on the court.

Maher said, “She is part of a cult, and I don’t just mean the Catholic Church. I mean, she’s a cult within a cult, the People of Praise, snake handlers, snake handlers. People who talk in tongues, speak in tongues, but just babbling, they get messages from the Holy Spirit talking to ghosts. If you took religion out of this, you’d say this is a f*cking nut. Do we really have to keep pretending that being part of this is not going to affect someone who is in one of the most powerful positions in the world?”

