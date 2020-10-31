https://redstate.com/beccalower/2020/10/31/media-pushes-major-study-claiming-trump-events-spread-covid-to-30k-people-killed-700-n272945
About The Author
Related Posts
Top 51 Fake News 'Bombshells' Spreading the Collusion Hoax
April 22, 2019
Austin City Council Defunds Police, 911 Services While Upping Taxpayer Funds For Abortion
August 13, 2020
Herschel Walker Bobsleds Over Biden's Hope of Helping Black Americans: 'He Had 47 Years'
October 18, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy