Comedian Bill Maher mocked Justice Amy Coney Barrett for her Catholicism again during his show on Friday, subjecting her to a recurring bit and calling her a “Mel Gibson’s dad Catholic.”

“She is making it almost a completely Catholic court, which I like to point out,” Maher said of the newly-confirmed justice. “And she’s not just a Catholic; she’s a ‘Mel Gibson’s dad’ Catholic.”

“I mean, this is like a court that looks like ‘The Da Vinci Code’ now,” Maher added, referencing the Dan Brown novel about the Catholic Church.

Maher went on to make Barrett the butt of a segment called “24 Things You Don’t Know About Me,” a parody of a regular feature in “Us Weekly.” Among the jokes Maher hurled Barrett’s way:

When my family plays Scrabble, we take out the letters L, G, B, T, and Q. I won’t eat Chinese food because fortune cookies look like vaginas. When I’m stressed out, I’ll eat a whole box of Eucharist. I’m a classically trained liar. My volleyball team was 10 and 3 against the other cults in our division. I believe the Spanish Inquisition had fine people on both sides. In college, I refused the title “magna cum laude” because it sounds dirty. I’m looking forward to getting some real hands-on experience being a judge.

Barrett has been a recurring target for Maher, who has repeatedly painted the devout Catholic mother of seven as a religious radical and “a f***ing nut.”

As The Daily Wire reported:

Comedian Bill Maher tore into Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Friday, describing her as “nuts” and whose Catholic faith should have been used against her by Senate Democrats. “New rule: Democrats have to stop talking about packing the Supreme Court, because it’s already packed — with Catholics,” Maher said. He went on to criticize the fact that Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Sonia Sotomayor, and Neil Gorsuch all have Catholic backgrounds, though he noted Gorsuch later became an Episcopalian, which Maher described as “just a Catholic who flunked Latin.” Maher lamented that if Barrett is confirmed, seven of the nine justices will be Roman Catholics, which he said he has “nothing against … except my entire upbringing.” “If seven out of nine justices were Jews or Muslims or Buddhists, would that be okay?” Maher asked. “And if faith is this super-important element of life, as Barrett and her Republican supporters say it is, shouldn’t we have a healthier balance on our highest court?” Maher pointed out that the religiously unaffiliated are the nation’s fastest-growing demographic and questioned why, given that statistic, there are not more atheists and agnostics on the Supreme Court. “Atheists actually make better judges because we don’t have to work to separate church and state,” Maher argued. Referencing the Bible, he added, “We’re not torn between rational decision-making and what it says in the old book of Jewish fairy tales.”

