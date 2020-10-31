http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NIK5wQ3ODoA/

First lady Melania Trump traveled to West Bend, Wisconsin, on Saturday to campaign for her husband’s reelection and joked about Joe Biden’s lack of transparency and appearances as Election Day draws near.

“Joe Biden says he could do a better job leading our great nation,” said the first lady. “Apparently when you hide in a basement, you feel safe communicating your wishful thinking.”

First Lady Melania Trump puts is perfectly! “Joe Biden says he could do a better job leading this nation. Apparently when you hide in a basement, you feel safe communicating your wishful thinking.” pic.twitter.com/nDLkUXyxpT — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 31, 2020

“My husband is here to make a difference for you and your families,” she told the supporters in attendance. “He has done so much already. Imagine what he will get done in four more years.”

“Joe Biden said it would be a dark winter,” she continued. “That is not the statement of a leader. He wants to make us hide in fear in our basements, rather than work bravely in our communities to find lasting solutions. His solution is to move backward and shut things down.”

“We live in the greatest country in the world,” the first lady concluded. “On Tuesday, the direction our country will take is in your hands. I ask that you join us in continuing to put America first.”

