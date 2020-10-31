http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jcDZ64cTe48/

Saturday, during an appearance on MSNBC, liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore reflected on what was most important to Michiganders as Tuesday’s presidential election approached in a vital swing state.

Moore called Americans “tired,” and said there were not many “proud” Americans at this moment, as he took a jab at President Donald Trump for using Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” for his entrance music at his campaign rallies.

“That’s a great question. I think what’s at the top of the list is that people are tired. They’re really tired because they’re, first of all, fighting off a virus that has every intention of killing you if it can. So that’s been scary enough for these last 10 months. But I think that they’re tired of the behavior of Donald Trump. Who wants a president, regardless of what your politics are, that has 25,000 confirmed lies. Who wants that? How proud are we as Americans? There he is. he plays that song, ‘I’m proud to be an American,’ every time he takes the stage, and I don’t think the majority of Americans are proud at this moment.”

Moore went on to say the rest of the world pity the United States before making overtures for health care being a “human right.”

“[T]here he goes — this talk about fake news. Look at this. Do you realize the rest of the world — first, they laughed at us, and now they pity us? And they feel really, really bad that we have to suffer through this. So, I think what’s going to happen this week, I hope, is that the American people have just seen and had enough with this. And there are serious issues we need to deal with — first the coronavirus, and secondly the economy, jobs. How many millions lost their employer-based health insurance? You know that great employer-based health insurance? So much better to have that. As soon as 40 million people lost their jobs, 40 million people are cut right off from their health care, which should be a human right — not something connected to your job because if your job goes, that goes. You’re in deep trouble, especially if there’s a pandemic going on.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

