http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YNsdmMb-vh0/

The size of President Donald Trump’s campaign crowd in Michigan on Friday easily beat a crowd attending a rally with former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday.

Obama and Biden appeared on the campaign trail together for the first time together at a campaign rally at a Flint, Michigan, High School on Saturday afternoon.

The Biden campaign continues to host “drive-in” rallies during the coronavirus pandemic, where supporters park their cars in the parking lot where their candidate is speaking.

Photos from the Obama/Biden event showed a parking lot with socially distanced vehicles in it, but nowhere near the crowds that President Donald Trump drew in the same state the day before in Waterford Township, a suburb of Metro Detroit.

Reporters at the rally posted photos of the parking lot.

Supporters at a rally with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama at Northwestern High School in Flint, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Cars of people also parked outside the high school to catch a glimpse of Obama and Biden.

Supporters line a road leading to a rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama at Northwestern High School in Flint, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Trump rallied with thousands of supporters outside at the Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township on Friday afternoon.

Supporters listen as US President Donald Trump speaks at a “Make America Great Again” rally at Oakland County International Airport, on October 30, 2020, in Waterford Township, Michigan. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters listen as US President Donald Trump speaks at a “Make America Great Again” rally at Oakland County International Airport, on October 30, 2020, in Waterford Township, Michigan. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WATERFORD, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 30: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump cheer at a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport on October 30, 2020 in Waterford, Michigan. With less than a week until Election Day, Trump and his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, are campaigning across the country. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

The president frequently taunts Biden and Obama for failing to draw the same size crowds as he does.

“His crowds are extraordinarily small,” Trump said Saturday in a rally in Pennsylvania. “Just so, you understand they’re, not big. Like 22 people, 18 people.”

Obama also taunted Trump for repeatedly comparing their crowd sizes, after taking the stage in Flint for Biden.

Former US President Barack Obama (R) introduces Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (L) at a campaign event in Flint, Michigan, on October 31, 2020. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

“Does he have nothing better to worry about? Did no one come to his birthday party when he was a kid?” Obama asked during his rally with Biden. “What’s with the crowd size?”

Biden also taunted Trump.

“Mr. President, you’re still driving him crazy because he knows he’s not a patch on your jeans,” Biden said to Obama after taking the stage.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...