Oak Grove Police Department officers rescued 10 women and three children as part of a human trafficking operation in Missouri. The police department said during the operation, which was also conducted by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force and Missouri State Highway Patrol on Oct. 23, the 10 women were contacted and offered victim services, while the three children, all under 5 years of age, were taken into protective custody and released to the Missouri Department of Social Services. The investigation also resulted in the arrest of five men. The department did not release any further details on the operation as the investigation was ongoing. Investigators told KCTV News that officers from the police department had noticed odd activity at truck stops off I-70 and called the Missouri State Highway Patrol for backup. The rescue comes after the state’s attorney general Eric Schmitt announced a recent initiative to crackdown on human trafficking, …

