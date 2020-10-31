http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/xfd6F5KzleU/my-election-predictions.php

Late Thursday night, I taped an appearance with host Rowan Dean on Australia’s Sky News. In that interview, I previewed the predictions I made last night during our VIP Live broadcast. This is the edited version of my interview as it appeared on Australian television:







I think President Trump will be re-elected, and I think the Republicans will hold the Senate, narrowly. The tide is obviously moving in a Republican direction, and I expect that to continue for the next three days. Joe Biden’s inadequacy is obvious to everyone who pays attention, and I think the press’s efforts to protect him have become not just transparent but laughable. So I think Tuesday night will be enjoyable for conservatives.

But enough of predictions. We will know soon enough–within the next seven weeks or so, at any rate. But I don’t think the election will be close enough to turn on either voter fraud or lawsuits.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

