https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nbc-makes-excuses-for-not-covering-hunters-laptop-from-hell/
About The Author
Related Posts
Trump now leads Biden in Michigan…
August 29, 2020
Sunday Special…
October 11, 2020
Watch Live Tucker Carlson full show — CIA Gina Haspel blocking declassification of spygate…
September 30, 2020
This feels like the loneliest tweet ever…
September 11, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy