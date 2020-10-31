https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-katko-new-york-syracuse-dana-balter/2020/10/31/id/994646

The last thing New York Republicans need to be worrying about at this late date in the election is the loss of another U.S. House seat.

At this point, there are only five Republicans out of the 27 U.S. Representatives from the Empire State.

Now, a just-completed Siena College poll showed, among likely voters in the 24th District (Syracuse), Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., is tied (45% apiece) with Syracuse University Prof. Dana Balter.

Two years ago, liberal Democrat Balter held three-termer Katko to a career low of 52.6% of the vote.

Katko is considered a moderate Republican and belongs to two groups identified with the center of the party: the Tuesday Group and the Republican Main Street Partnership, which seeks outreach to business groups.

But Katko has also voted with President Donald Trump 75% of the time and will not put any distance between himself and the man who heads the Republican ticket.

Katko is one of only three Republican House Members to represent a district that went for Barack Obama in 2012 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Since the 24th District was carved out following redistricting in 1982, it has been held by a Republican for all but two years.

But there are recent signs the Syracuse-area is changing. In 2017, Ben Walsh, son and grandson of past Republican congressmen, was elected mayor of Syracuse on the Independence and Reform Party tickets after declining the Republican ballot line.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

