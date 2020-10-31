https://www.lifezette.com/2020/10/walter-wallace-jr-had-criminal-history-put-gun-to-womans-head/

On Monday, Black Lives Matter received a much-needed boost in the media when Walter Wallace Jr. was fatally shot by two police officers. Without any information on the subject or the incident, the group protested across America, looting and rioting along the way. But remember, it is all in the name of justice. Yet, let’s take a closer look into the life of Mr. Wallace Jr. and see what type of man he was leading up to that fatal Monday in Philadelphia.

First reported by Fox News, the outlet was able to obtain the records of one Wallace Jr… In 2017 alone, Wallace Jr. pled guilty to robbery, assault, and possessing a weapon when he intentionally kicked down a door and placed a gun to a woman’s head. But remember, this is the man that Black Lives Matter wants you to believe is a martyr. He wasn’t in the wrong place at the wrong time – it was the police’s fault. That’s what the Democrats say.

Going further back to 2013, Wallace Jr. pled guilty the first time for resisting arrest and actually punching a police officer in the face. That’s right. And guess what, he wasn’t injured in the first incident.

More from LifeZette TV

MORE NEWS: Nearly 1/3 of Black America Would Vote For Trump Today, Walmart Removes Guns and Ammo Ahead of Unrest | Ep 76

It does remain unclear if the police officer that shot Wallace Jr. knew him or if there could have been some motive behind the shooting. As it stands at the writing of this article, the shooting took place when the officer demanded that Wallace Jr. drop the knife he was carrying. When he wouldn’t drop the weapon, police interacted with the suspect and fired a total of seven shots apiece. It was never released how many times he was hit.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a virtual conference that, “There are several questions that need to be answered… including what the officers knew when they responded, what was put out by radio and how any previous contact with Mr. Wallace factored into yesterday.”

The death of Wallace Jr. caused the city of Philadelphia to erupt with violent protests. On the first night alone, over twenty protesters were arrested while over 30 cops were injured. Still, the Democrats remain to stand against the violent protests that are ruining lives all over the country. They wouldn’t dare go against their own voter base. While protests are anticipated to continue throughout the week, the National Guard mobilized in preparation for the civil unrest.

This piece was written by Jeremy Porter on October 31, 2020. It originally appeared in DrewBerquist.com and is used by permission.

Read more at DrewBerquist.com:

Obama Praises BLM Protesters Amid Looting And Violence

WATCH: Joe Biden Leaves Basement To Speak, Forgets Everything

WATCH: The View Claims Republicans Are Packing Court, Former NYT Writer Shuts Them Down

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeZette.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

