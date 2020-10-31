https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/523806-obama-shooting-three-pointer-while-campaigning-for-biden-goes

Former President Barack Obama went viral on Saturday after shooting a three-pointer while on the campaign trail for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Obama made the shot just before leaving a gymnasium in Flint, Mich. While he walks out the door, he appears to tell campaign staff “That’s what I do!”

so this was absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/W4JL6LQZxq — Olivia Raisner (@OliviaRaisner) October 31, 2020

Celebrities and social media users quickly shared the clip, with some hoping that the shot it a “good omen” for the former vice president ahead of the Tuesday election.

NBA star Lebron James, who has previously partnered with Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama releases her voting playlist Obama to young voters: Create ‘a new normal in America’ by voting for Biden Obama hits trail to help Biden, protect legacy MORE on voter initiatives, tweeted “Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh??”

Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash! https://t.co/8pZzXLJIJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2020

SIR YOU DIDN’T HAVE TO GO THIS HARD https://t.co/NKUwm5sl7M — Charlotte Clymer ️‍ (@cmclymer) November 1, 2020

The clip was taken in the gymnasium of Flint’s Northwestern High School, Yahoo! Sports reported. Obama and Biden campaign together in Flint on Saturday at a drive-in rally, where the former president blasted President Trump Donald John TrumpStephen Miller: Trump to further crackdown on illegal immigration if he wins US records 97,000 new COVID-19 cases, shattering daily record Biden leads Trump by 8 points nationally: poll MORE’s “reality show” style of politics.

“He hasn’t shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself or his friends or treating the presidency as anything more than a reality show to give him the attention that he craves,” Obama said. “But unfortunately, the rest of us have to live with the consequences.”

