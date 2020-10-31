https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/officials-thousands-ballots-pennsylvania-may-missing/

(ZERO HEDGE) Nearly 40,000 registered voters in the county requested mail-in ballots, but only about 24 percent of them have been returned back to the county so far, authorities said.

“At first we thought that maybe it just was a delay in the postal system” due to the high number of requests, Leslie Osche, chair of the Butler County commissioners, was quoted by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as saying.

“And that could still be the case. But nonetheless, when we realized that, we changed our strategy and now have begun to tell folks that if they haven’t received a ballot, they still have multiple options.”

“Our main focus—because it’s too late now to worry about this—we need to make sure we get these people their ballots,” Osche added.

