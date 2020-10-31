https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/oh-no-democrats-fake-news-media-openly-fret-chances-pennsylvania/

President Trump flies in to Montoursville, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

It was his 4th rally in Pennsylvania today!

Oh Goodness!

Democrats are now OPENLY fretting over their chances in Pennsylvania

The Washington Post broke the news today–

Of course, much of their reporting is outright lies but here is a blurb.

The causes of Democrats’ anxiousness are diversified. They fear about potential hassle with mail-in ballots throughout a pandemic. They’re involved concerning the prospect of a voter surge in White, rural areas favorable to Trump and indicators of lower-than-anticipated turnout among the many Democratic base. They’re nervous about GOP efforts to put limits on voting. They cringe on the latest looting and violence in Philadelphia, which Trump has seized on to painting Biden as weak on crime and hostile to police. And so they harbor lingering issues about Biden’s muddled rhetoric on oil and fuel, which has prompted inaccurate assaults that he advocates ending fracking. “I’m fearful about Pennsylvania,” stated Neil Oxman, a veteran Democratic strategist based mostly within the state. Oxman cited a number of issues, together with the chance that Trump’s base “will come out just a bit bit stronger than our base.”

🚨 Democrats are growing more anxious about Pennsylvania 🚨 New via @WaPoSean:https://t.co/bDtigKAoOc — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) October 31, 2020

Trafalgar had President Trump up on Biden in Pennsylvania back on Tuesday.

Let’s do this!

Take NOTHING for granted!

Featured post by our friend Rose at the Trump rally tonight in Pennsylvania

