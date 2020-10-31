https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/omg-president-trump-plays-best-closing-video-time-butler-pennsylvania-rally-video/

This was just incredible!

President Trump has been playing a video at his campaign rallies showing Joe Biden promising to ban fracking and end the oil industry.

The videos have been amazing.

But NOTHING topped tonight’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally!

On Saturday President Trump played the MOST EPIC VIDEO EVER!

Trump even included this EPIC CLIP!

Guys I can’t stop laughing 😂 Wait for the end….. pic.twitter.com/T6ICjlU0Sj — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) October 30, 2020

The video captures Joe Biden’s promise to shut down the oil industry (pure insanity) — then the video played clips of Joe Biden’s gaffes — and then the video ended with Joe Biden Trick-or-Treat nightmare!

