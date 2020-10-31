https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/523809-poll-trump-leads-biden-by-7-points-in-iowa

President TrumpDonald John TrumpStephen Miller: Trump to further crackdown on illegal immigration if he wins US records 97,000 new COVID-19 cases, shattering daily record Biden leads Trump by 8 points nationally: poll MORE has gained a 7-point lead over Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump by 8 points nationally: poll Ivanka Trump raises million in a week for father’s campaign On The Money: McConnell says Congress will take up stimulus package at start of 2021 | Lawmakers see better prospects for COVID deal after election MORE in the battleground state of Iowa just three days before the Nov. 3 election, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll released Saturday.

According to the survey, conducted by Selzer & Co.of Des Moines, the president garnered 48 percent support while Biden garnered 41 percent support. Trump’s lead is outside of the survey’s 3.4 percent margin of error.

The poll could be an indicator that Trump is pulling ahead in the state after recent polls in Iowa — a battleground that Trump won by 9.4 points in 2016 — showed him neck and neck with the former vice president.

A Monmouth University Poll conducted earlier this month showed Trump with 48 percent of support compared to Biden’s 47 percent.

A similar Des Moines Register/ Mediacom poll conducted in September showed the candidates tied with 47 percent of support each.

The poll released Saturday found that Trump has a 14-point advantage over those who identify as independent, winning 49 percent of support from the demographic compared to 35 percent for Biden. The president also holds a 24-point advantage over Biden for men in the state (56 percent to 32 percent)

Biden carries women voters by 5 points, garnering 50 percent support from the demographic compared to Trump’s 41 percent.

In the Iowa’s high-stakes Senate race, Republican Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump, Biden barnstorm the Midwest | Texas sets statewide turnout record | Trump, Tillis trail in NC Oct. 30: Where Trump and Biden will be campaigning Ernst holds narrow lead over Democratic challenger in Iowa: poll MORE (Iowa) is leading her Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield 46 percent to 42 percent, a number that puts her just barely outside of the poll’s margin of error.

The poll shows a wider lead than a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday, which has the incumbent at 48 percent support and Greenfield at 46 percent.

Like Trump, Ernst is leading in support from men (56 percent to 33 percent), and has an 8-point lead with independent voters (45 percent to 37 percent). However, Greenfield holds a 13-point among women (51 percent to 38 percent).

The Hawkeye State is one of the most closely watched battlegrounds in both the presidential and Senate elections. Democrats believe that they can flip Ernst’s seat as they work to win back control of the upper chamber.

Trump and Biden both campaigned in the state this month, and Trump is expected to hold another rally in the state on Sunday.

The poll, conducted by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines surveyed 814 likely Iowa voters from Oct. 26-29. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

