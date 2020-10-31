https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/pollster-correctly-predicted-trumps-election-win-2016-says-trump-looking-good-repeat-2020-video/

Earlier this week Patrick Basham from the Democracy Institute went on with Canadian television CTV.

Patrick is based in Washington DC, and his polls show something entirely different than the mainstream liberal polling.

Most polls show Joe Biden is on a straight path to re-election. But Patrick Basham told CTV that his organization correctly predicted President Trump’s victory in 2016 and they are predicting his victory again in 2020.

Patrick Basham: Trump is very competitive at least and probably going to get reelected. The reason it’s really who we think is going to show up to vote. Most of the polls out there who show Biden well ahead they assume there is going to be an Obama 2008 type turnout with tens of millions of new voters, minority voters. If that’s true Biden would be elected. But we don’t think that’s going to happen. We think it’s going to be an electorate turnout much like 2016 and if that’s the case then Trump is in very good shape.

It looks like Basham is right.

Numbers for Trump are skyrocketing in the battleground states this year.

This was an exceptional interview.

