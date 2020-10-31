https://noqreport.com/2020/10/31/portland-antifa-hits-suburbs-in-vancouver-washington/

It has long been contended by people on both sides of the political aisle that the domestic terrorism perpetrated by Antifa and Black Lives Matter in big cities across the country would spill over to the suburbs. For those on the right, it’s a warning that keeping Democrats in power in cities like Portland, Seattle, and Chicago will do harm well beyond their own downtown areas. For some on the left, it’s a call-to-action as they know they can’t keep trashing the same city blocks over and over again if they want to be successful with their revolution.

Meanwhile, mainstream media ignores it completely. Portland was barely a story in their eyes before and now that things have continued to escalate and spread, the press is attempting to pretend like there’s really nothing to see. Last night in Vancouver, Washington, hundreds of members of Portland Antifa went to the nearby suburb to spread their message of intimidation and despair.

Antifa from Portland confront people outside random bars in Vancouver, Wash. pic.twitter.com/SJ8Dy7ZENb — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 31, 2020

Antifa rioters from Portland steal a US flag from a driver and then set it on fire in Vancouver, Wash. pic.twitter.com/ZCecpra4EA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 31, 2020

Overnight on 30–31 Oct., there was a violent unlawful assembly by BLM-antifa extremists in Vancouver, Wash. They went to the neighboring city of Portland to protest the killing of an armed man who shot at deputies. They attacked locals as they marched. https://t.co/KodbdoxSpK pic.twitter.com/SfNaTnfnPb — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 31, 2020

Man spits on a woman at the BLM-antifa protest in Vancouver, Wash. and a fight breaks out. pic.twitter.com/WsaeSXzKvZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 31, 2020

BLM protester steals a gun from Vancouver, Wash. person and runs off. pic.twitter.com/cdPRA4on94 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 31, 2020

BLM-antifa from Portland are smashing out more windows at the Clark County Courthouse in Vancouver, Wash. pic.twitter.com/JRo1YQRk8y — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 31, 2020

BLM-antifa from Portland attack Vancouver, Wash. residents during their march through the city. pic.twitter.com/TkgnMjLUzX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 31, 2020

Armed men protect a business in Vancouver, Wash. as BLM-antifa rioters from Portland smash up businesses and public property. pic.twitter.com/XKdlKA934D — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 31, 2020

The narrative from Democrats is simple: Ignore, ignore, ignore. The message from the radical left is far more complicated. They want the people to be so scared, they submit to their will and join their revolution.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

