https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/president-trump-ahead-7-points-iowa-according-poll?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump has secured a sizable seven point lead in Iowa over Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to a recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

The poll of likely voters taken Oct. 26-29 found 48% supporting President Trump compared to 41% backing Biden, a lead that falls well outside of the poll’s plus or minus 3.4% margin of error. Respondents answered the question: “If the general election were held today, for whom would you vote?”

The president gained slightly while Biden lost significant ground since the September poll that had the two contenders neck and neck at 47% each in the state.

President Trump won Iowa in 2016 after President Barack Obama won it in 2008 and 2012. President George W. Bush won the state in 2004 following a Democratic winning steak from 1988 to 2000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

