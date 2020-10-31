https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/progressives-sharpening-knives-dem-bloodbath-biden-loses/

(NEW YORK POST) Progressives, socialists and Bernie Bros are gearing up for war should Joe Biden fall short of his quest to unseat President Trump in Tuesday’s election.

“You would see a complete repudiation of the Democratic establishment as we know it,” said Jabari Brisport, 33, a Democratic Socialist-backed candidate for state Senate expected to easily win a Brooklyn seat next week. “The Democratic establishment is not working for everyday people.”

Brisport said a Biden loss would completely discredit the moderate wing of the party, paving the way for more successful insurgents like himself.

