Republicans pushed back on Democratic calls for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from a Pennsylvania mail-in ballot deadline case as the high court’s newest member was sworn in on Tuesday morning by Chief Justice John Roberts.

As a member of the court, one of the first cases Barrett will review is a lawsuit over Pennsylvania’s Nov. 6 deadline for mail-in ballots. This deadline extends three days past the Nov. 3 general election.

The Supreme Court initially split evenly, 4-4, with Roberts siding with the court’s three liberals, over taking up the case early last week. That upheld a ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and denied a request by the Pennsylvania GOP to hear the case.

However, last Friday, three days before Barrett was elevated to the high court, the Pennsylvania Republican Party refiled the case in hopes that Barrett will be the tiebreaking vote on the court that will enable the case to be heard.