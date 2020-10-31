http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/765mO83uIno/rjc-closing-arguments-for-trump.php

I sought out former Minnesota Senator Norm Coleman for lunch this week in St. Paul. Before his service in the Senate (2003-2009), Norm was the best mayor St. Paul ever had (1993-1998). I won’t revisit the voter fraud behind his painful defeat by Al Franken in 2008 post-election proceedings. I will only add that Franken himself proved a disposable commodity to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Thus we now contend with the vacuous incumbent Tina Smith in the coming election.

Norm is chairman of the board of the Republican Jewish Coalition and of counsel at the Hogan Lovells law firm. At lunch Norm mentioned that he would be participating along with Jason Greenblatt in the Republican Jewish Coalition “closing arguments” program supporting the reelection of President Trump this past Thursday evening.

Greenblatt is an observant Jew who worked for Trump as the executive vice president and chief legal officer to Trump and The Trump Organization. He went on to serve Trump as Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations. Norm told me that a discussion with Greenblatt turned him into a Trump supporter after Trump secured the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

I watched the RJC program live online this past Thursday. RJC has now made it accessible via the video below. RJC executive director Matt Brooks hosted the program. The RJC provides this summary:

Jason, Norm, and Matt presented a thoughtful set of closing arguments on why President Donald Trump should get our votes in 2020, including: the President’s determination to solve tough problems like the Arab-Israeli conflict; his commitment to fighting antisemitism; and his courage in standing up to Iran, to China, and to the “common knowledge” in Washington, DC to fight for the American people and for Israel.

The program begins at about 20:00. You can jump the cursor forward to start the video there. I found the program to be of special interest and thought some Power Line readers might want to check it out.

[embedded content]