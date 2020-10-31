https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/523749-roger-stone-to-campaign-for-doug-collins-in-georgia-on-monday

Longtime presidential ally and GOP operative Roger StoneRoger Jason StoneTrump grants clemency to five nonviolent offenders Trump remarks put pressure on Barr DOJ veteran says he’s quitting over Barr’s ‘slavish obedience’ to Trump MORE will campaign with Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsLoeffler says she’s ‘not familiar’ with Trump’s comments from ‘Access Hollywood’ tape The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden’s big battleground | Trump and Harris hit the trail in Arizona | Turnout surges among new voters Biden takes 5-point lead over Trump in Georgia in new poll MORE in Georgia on Monday in an effort to boost the Republican’s Senate bid.

Collins’s appearance with the right-wing provocateur and Trump ally on the eve of Election Day comes as he looks to shore up conservative support in the Peach State.

The GOP lawmaker is locked in a tight race against incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerGeorgia senator to skip debate after Democratic rival goes viral Loeffler says she’s ‘not familiar’ with Trump’s comments from ‘Access Hollywood’ tape The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden’s big battleground | Trump and Harris hit the trail in Arizona | Turnout surges among new voters MORE (R) as well as Democrat Rafael Warnock for a chance to finish Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonLoeffler says she’s ‘not familiar’ with Trump’s comments from ‘Access Hollywood’ tape The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden’s big battleground | Trump and Harris hit the trail in Arizona | Turnout surges among new voters Biden takes 5-point lead over Trump in Georgia in new poll MORE’s (R) term.

The jungle contest allows multiple candidates to face off regardless of party, and if no candidate breaks 50 percent in the special election, the top two vote-getters will head to a runoff in January.

Warnock is currently leading in polls, benefitting from the GOP infighting. Collins and Loeffler are fighting tooth and nail to prove their conservative bona fides and earn a spot in a likely runoff.

Stone rose to rock-star status among many Trump supporters after he fought against serving a three-year prison sentence for his conviction of lying to Congress and witness tampering during the House’s Russia investigation.

Trump commuted the sentence in July.

Stone in a video announcing the campaign stop Monday praised Collins as a “solid conservative who will stand up to the deep state.” The Georgia Republican has similarly railed against investigations into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“We must defeat the very same establishment forces that tried to stop President Donald Trump Donald John TrumpStephen Miller: Trump to further crackdown on illegal immigration if he wins US records 97,000 new COVID-19 cases, shattering daily record Biden leads Trump by 8 points nationally: poll MORE’s election and then tried to ruin it. We need men like Doug Collins,” Stone said. “Let’s make America great again by putting Doug Collins in the U.S. Senate and Donald Trump back in the White House.”

There’s no better way to wrap up our Trump Defender Tour than a rally with @realdonaldtrump‘s original defender, Roger Stone. See you Monday! RSVP here: https://t.co/UjHcYHfmOB pic.twitter.com/OGwqGNRmfw — Doug Collins (Text DOUG to 87123) (@CollinsforGA) October 30, 2020

Stone and Collins will campaign in Gwinnett County, a suburban county near Atlanta that is the second-largest in Georgia. It is also home to the state’s 7th Congressional District, a GOP-held open seat that Democrats are hotly contesting.

Collins finds himself in a bitter campaign with Loeffler, who was appointed to her seat, with each trying to prove their loyalty to the president. Collins gained national headlines with his impassioned defense of Trump during the House’s impeachment proceedings, and Loeffler has frequently touted her 100 percent track record of voting with the president.

Loeffler has also made appeals to the GOP’s right flank, winning the endorsement earlier this month of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican House candidate who is known for once promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan elections handicapper, rates the special Georgia Senate election as a “toss up.”

