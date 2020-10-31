https://www.teaparty.org/seattle-rioters-have-tantrum-at-local-news-station-after-station-reported-on-public-records-457808/

(TeaParty.org Exclusive) – The leftist rioters who have taken major American cities hostage for months now are nothing but bullies and cowards. Their actions are nothing more than violent tantrums and they are costing taxpayers millions of dollars in damages.

They seem to think that they are permitted to commit any crimes they feel so compelled to commit like, for example, arson, robbery, assault, and even attempted murder with zero accountability.

While they may cover their faces completely so as to avoid being identified while they cause chaos and pandemonium on the streets, arrest records on public.

Thursday, a group of radical left protesters decided to storm a local news station for the offense of airing a story in which they reported on their actual crimes. How dare they?! The attempted raid on local station KING’s headquarters took place just hours after investigative reporter Chris Ingalls posted mugshots to Twitter of the extremists who had been arrested over the course of Seattle’s “summer of love.”

“@K5Investigators poured over nearly 100 arrest records from the Seattle protests. Who are the people that are allegedly looting, setting fires and turning violent?” Ingalls’ tweet read.

Despite the fact that arrest records are public records, the post sparked outrage from extremist sympathizers on social media with many demanding the story be taken down and the tweet be deleted. Apparently, criminals shouldn’t have to be held responsible for their behavior.

These outlandish responses to the KING story perfectly illustrate just how severely brainwashed people are by the mainstream media. These people honestly believe the rioters are the good guys and that they should receive some kind of special treatment from local news’ reporters as well as law enforcement.

Within hours after the story hit Twitter and it received backlash from bleeding heart leftists that refuse to call out domestic terrorists for their crimes, a group of these extremists decided to show up at KING’s headquarters to confront the network for “doxxing” them.

“I’m trying to protect the lives of protesters because they’re going to dox them and put them in the public,” one of the extremists can be heard yelling on video.

“We have hate groups out here that are looking to kill and harm protesters, and they want to sit there and put the protesters’ public information. They did an investigation, and they’re doxing protesters.”

Liberals love to throw around terms that they think sound really cool and, apparently, “doxxing” is one of those terms. Unfortunately everything this woman was saying was completely inaccurate and totally ignorant. The information KING shared was already public record. Do people really not know that arrest records are public?

These leftist rioters “doxxed” themselves when they went out and committed crimes and got arrested. They aren’t protesters as the left so adamantly tries to convince the rest of the world. They are rioters and criminals and when they got arrested it became official.

Everything the woman said was a lie. The information KING shared was public information, and the so-called “protesters” were in fact violent rioters. Available for review here, Ingalls’ final report documented this fact in detail.

It is completely absurd that these lunatics went to KING’s headquarters and threw a tantrum over the sharing of public records. Just one more indication of the complete lack of character and intelligence of these rioters.

