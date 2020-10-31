https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/seen-skies-florida-usa-sale-call-biden-family-video/

Joe Biden and his immediate family made selling their name a family business.

And the Hunter Biden laptop and its contents proved this!

Americans aren’t fooled.

This was seen flying over the skies of Florida recently.

Via Proud Conservative:

View this post on Instagram

The best thing you will watch all day 🤣

A post shared by Tanner (@proud_conservative) on Oct 30, 2020 at 3:38pm PDT

