Joe Biden and his immediate family made selling their name a family business.
And the Hunter Biden laptop and its contents proved this!
Americans aren’t fooled.
This was seen flying over the skies of Florida recently.
Via Proud Conservative:
View this post on Instagram
The best thing you will watch all day 🤣
A post shared by Tanner (@proud_conservative) on Oct 30, 2020 at 3:38pm PDT
