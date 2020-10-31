https://www.zerohedge.com/political/abc-news-breaks-mainstream-media-blackout-hunter-biden-story?utm_campaign=&utm_content=Zerohedge+The+Durden+Dispatch&utm_medium=email&utm_source=zh_newsletter

Update (1030ET): Now that the dam has broken, more MSM “journalists” are jumping on the Hunter Biden story, including CNN’s Jake Tapper, who acknowledged on Saturday that Hunter Biden’s relationship with Burisma – initiated just weeks after his father became the top US diplomat responsible for purging corruption in Ukraine – “stinks”

CNN’s Jake Tapper: Hunter Biden’s arrangement with corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma “does stink” pic.twitter.com/rNg4IjmSaB — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 31, 2020

CNN followed that up with something even more surprising: An opinion piece arguing that Trump does deserve a second term.

‘Wow’, indeed.

* * *

Last night, after a 16-day blackout, Twitter finally relented and released the NY Post’s account from ‘Twitter jail’, punishment for the paper’s work publishing stories about Hunter Biden’s financial dealings in Ukraine and China. Some of the emails clearly contradicted Hunter Biden father’s claims that he had never discussed business with his son.

On the contrary, it was later revealed, Joe Biden was “the big man”, a “Godfather”-like figure overseeing the business dealings of his son, and his brother, Jim Biden, from a relatively safe distance. As former Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski affirmed, the Bidens saw Hunter’s dealings abroad as part and parcel of the family business. “They were putting the Biden name on the line,” Bobulinski said.

For the last two weeks, big tech and their allies in the mainstream media have been dreaming up every excuse imaginable to continue censoring the Hunter Biden stories. Meanwhile, a network of conservative blogs led by a new Chinese news site called G-News have released an unceasing stream of pornographic images purporting to show Hunter Biden using drugs and engaging in sexual acts.

But after Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai were dragged in front of a Senate Committee this week and mercilessly pounded by Ted Cruz, followed by a historic selloff in Twitter shares on Friday – and after Intercept founder Glenn Greenwald quit and appeared on Tucker Carlson to accuse the outlet of censoring criticism of Biden – it seems the entire mainstream media ecosystem has finally run out of excuses, and just like that, Hunter Biden and the issue of foreign corruption exposing the former VP to international blackmail is back on the table.

As CNN and other media outlets start to ask more questions about Hunter Biden, conservative and independent journalists are resurfacing this ABC News reporter from 2019 where Tom Llamas confronts Biden in person and lobs several hardball questions about the Hunter Biden scandal. Did Joe Biden allow his son to earn millions in shady deals in foreign countries.

“It’s a question we tried to ask repeatedly…but kept getting blocked.”

The questions were about deals involving Hunter Biden in countries where his father was “working as America’s top diplomat”.

Delving deeper into the backstory than any mainstream media report we’ve seen, ABC explains how Joe Biden was dispatched to Kiev to fight the “cancer of corruption” as civil war broke out.

But then something strange happened: “just three weeks later, a Ukrainian national gas company, Burisma, which had been accused of corruption, promotes Hunter Biden to its board, and paid his firm millions of dollars a year.”

Llamas pointed out that the younger Biden had just been discharged from the Navy reserves for testing positive for cocaine, and that although he had sat on corporate boards before, he had no experience in the natural gas business.

Watch the full report below:

Now, as we wait to see if more mainstream media outlets will turn critical of Biden in the waning days of the election, we can’t help but wonder if CNN, ABC and others might be forever be blamed as the ‘James Comey’ of 2020 if Trump pulls off another ‘surprise’ triumph.