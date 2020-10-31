https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/south-korean-dog-meat-farms-closing-attitudes-change/

(UNITED PRESS INTERNATIONAL) The sounds of barks, whines and squeals rang throughout the farm in a rural area on the west coast of South Korea, as dogs packed in filthy cages and holding pens reacted frantically to the presence of any human that approached.

Some 170 dogs, mainly Korean Jindos and mastiffs, had been bred and raised here for slaughter in the dog meat trade. But last Thursday they were given a new lease on life as the farm closed and workers from Washington D.C.-based animal rights group Humane Society International arrived to rescue the dogs and bring them to the United States for adoption.

Read the full story ›

The post South Korean dog meat farms closing as attitudes change appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

